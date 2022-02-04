Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Rashami Desai talks about her bond with Umar Riaz, reveals her special moment, and speaks about her upcoming projects

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai has come a long way since she debuted in the year 2008. The actress has been a part of the television industry for more than a decade now.

She participated in the reality show Bigg Boss 13, where she emerged as the fourth runner-up, and her fan following doubled in no time.

The actress is known for her bindaas attitude and for speaking frankly as she doesn’t play it diplomatically.

The diva also has a lot of fan clubs to her name, where fans show their undying love for her.

She grabbed the headlines for her performance in Bigg Boss 15, and once again, she has become a finalist and she emerged as the fifth runner-up of the show.

Post the finale, TellyChakkar got in touch with Rashami Desai and asked her about her bond with Umar. She also revealed some of the special moments in the show.

You and Umar met in the Bigg Boss hous. Tell us something about your equation with him?

We are very good friends and we developed a great bond in the Bigg Boss house he was my biggest support. I also had a great equation with Rajiv, Shamita, and Karan in bits and pieces.

Fans would love to see you and Umar together and they keep trending your hashtag Umrash, so would we see you together in a project or something?

Yes, fans would love to watch us in a project together, and yes, we are very comfortable working together, and if any projects come our way, we will work together if things work out.

Can you let us know which is your special moment from the house?

The poll task was one of my most special moments in the house as I came to know who were my true friends like Umar and Shamita. This show has given me a great friendship with Rajiv too and I would love to be friends with them forever.

If you ever bump into Abhijit Bichukale, how you would react?

I would not want to meet him, but if I ever meet him I will set him straight and show him where he stands.

Could you tell us about your upcoming projects?

Well, I have a few projects lined up, and I will be shooting them in March, and hopefully, this year I would have a good professional year.

