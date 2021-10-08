Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Shamita Shetty becomes the first captain of the house

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 has done exceptionally well in the first week and the contestants have given so much content to the show, that the audiences have already got connected to the show and the contestants.

This season the theme of the show is very different as the house is divided into two parts the main Bigg Boss house and the Jungle house.

In the main house, Bigg Boss OTT contestants are staying since they have played the game in Bigg Boss OTT and as earned this comfort whereas this season contestants are living in the jungle house.

All the facilities and comfort are given to the main house, Bigg Boss OTT contestants are safe from eliminations, and only among them, one could become the captain of the house.

In the upcoming episode, Bigg Boss will announce the captaincy task and the candidates ate the Bigg Boss contestants but who will be the first captain of the house would be decided by the Jungle contestants.

In the captaincy task, the jungle contestants will have to open a bottle of the contestants and Bigg Boss OTT contestants will have their bottles as it is would win the captaincy task.

The Jungle contestants for an obvious reason don’t want Pratik to become the captain of the house, thus by the fourth round he gets eliminated from the show.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Bigg Boss 15: Check out the FIRST PROMO of the premiere day by Salman Khan; it's sizzling hot! )

Donal and other few contestants then target Nishant and empty his bottles at the end, Shamita is left with all her bottles as it is and thus, she becomes the first captain of the house.

Let's not forget that Shamita was the one who helped the jungle contestants in giving the map though Pratik refused to give the third map to them.

Since Shamita helped the Jungle contestants they supported her and made her the first captain of the house.

It will be interesting to see how will Shamita be as a captain and will she will be able to take care of both sides.

What do you think of Shamita as the first captain of the house?

Do let us know?

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.