Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Umar Riaz gets physical with Pratik Sehajpal, his punishment to be decided on Weekend Ka Vaar episode

MUMBAI: Both Umar and Pratik are very strong contestants of the house and the two since the beginning of the show were at loggerheads and the two never got along with each other.

In the past, we have seen how both used to get into massive fights and have always been called out by Bigg Boss for physical violence but nothing as been changed. This is not the first time when Umar has pushed Pratik but even after several warnings Umar has been repeating the same mistake again and again.

In yesterday’s episode, we did see how Umar and Pratik once again had a massive fight where Umar pushed Pratik in a violent way and post that a huge argument busted out between the two.

The housemates were seen controlling the two so that they don’t get physical with each other.

Bigg Boss commanded Umar to leave the house as he indulged in physical violence but before leaving the house Bigg Boss asked Pratik if he wanted Umar to be eliminated from the house or no to which Pratik said that he doesn’t want Umar to leave the house.

Thus, Bigg Boss takes a decision that Umar’s punishment will be decided on the Weekend Ka Vaa episode and hence he didn’t get evicted and is still in the house.

Well, there is no doubt that Salman has always warned Umar to not be violent on the show but he has never taken it seriously.

It will be interesting to see what happens on the Weekend Ka Vaar episode.

What do you think would Umar get evicted or no?

Do let us know in the comments below.

