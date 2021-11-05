Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Umar Riaz’s father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary lashes out at the makers for their silence against Simba, says “I hope that Salman Khan will name and shame Simba for his inappropriate Islamophobia remarks and his push”

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is getting more interesting, and there are lots of twists and turns happening in the show.

The Weekend Ka Vaar episode has arrived, and soon, Salman Khan, would be schooling the contestants and giving his opinion on how they have performed.

Recently, we had seen a huge fight erupt between Umar and Simba, where the latter had pushed the doctor in an aggressive manner into the swimming pool. Post that, no action was taken by Bigg Boss, and the show continued as usual.

Post the fight, during the live feed, Umar was seen telling Ishaan that Simba once told him that during fights, he looks like a terrorist and that he should use surma.

( ALSO READ: BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Nishant Bhatt refuses to support Vishal Kotian for the captaincy task, says “I don’t trust you anymore” )

This statement of Simba hasn’t gone down well with the audiences. There was an outrage on social media, as netizens thought that Umar was being targeted for his religion.

Umar Riaz’s father Riaz Ahmed Choudhary has broken his silence about what happened and said, “I think the silence of the channel and Bigg Boss against Simba speaks that they will put an excuse that this push was during the exclusion of the task so demands no action but still waiting how Salman Khan will name and shame Simba for his inappropriate islamophobia remarks and his push.”

Well, Salman Khan is known to not take nonsense on the show, and if such statements have been made, he does call out to the contestants, but it would be interesting to see if he pulls Simba up for his act and statement.

What do you think would happen during the Weekend Ka Vaar episode?

Do let us know in the comments below.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.