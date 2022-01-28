Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Umar Riaz, Simba Nagpal, and Devoleena Bhattacharjee won’t be gracing the finale for this reason

MUMBAI: The Bigg Boss finale is just a day away, and the contestants are getting ready for the big day.

The show has got its six finalists in Pratik, Nishant, Shamita, Karan, Tejasswi, and Rashami, and one of them would be winning.

The grand finale will be happening on a grand scale where a lot of celebrities will be gracing it.

As we had reported earlier, Deepika Padukone and Siddhant and ex-winners of Bigg Boss Rubina, Gauahar, Shweta, Urvashi, and Shehnaaz Gill will be gracing the finale. They might give a tribute to SidNaz and to late actor Siddarth Shukla.

There will be a lot of dance performances, and the practice has begun in the Bigg Boss house.

As we all know, ex-contestants do come during the finale and support their favourite contestants.

But this time, a few ex-contestants won’t be able to attend the finale.

Umar, Simba, and Devoleena won’t be gracing the finale. Umar refused to be a part of the finale as he didn’t want to come back after his unfair eviction.

Simba isn’t keeping that well, and Devoleena has admitted to the hospital as she has undergone a surgery.

Fans will miss watching them. Karan would also be disappointed to not have Umar at the finale to support him. The actor has a good bond of friendship with him.

Well, seems like the grand finale is going to be a lot of fun, and the audience is going to have a good time before they say goodbye to this season.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.