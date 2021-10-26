BIGG BOSS 15: Exclusive! Vishal Kotian breaks down as housemates boycott him; feels lonely and left out

MUMBAI: The entire game changed for Vishal Kotian post the Weekend Ka Vaar episode after so many things were exposed about his game and the housemates felt like he as broken their trust.

Yesterday, with the new wild card entry Rajiv Adatia we saw how there was a crack between Shamita and Vishal, as Rajiv did tell the Mohabaatein actress that Vishal is using her to climb the ladder in the game and his feelings aren’t genuine.

We also saw how Shamita confronted him about the same and he assured her that he didn’t break the trust and he genuinely took her as his sister, he is hurt as because of a third person coming in Shamita in seconds just broke the bond between the two.

He was also seen mending his differences between Jay and Tejasswi where he clearly said that whatever he did was for his game and secure himself, but in the process of that he didn’t hurt or manipulate anyone but still, he was seen left alone.

During the live feed, Vishal broke down and was seen crying bitterly where he said that he feels so targeted and left alone and whatever he did was to up his game but he made sure not to hurt or manipulate anyone but still people are misunderstanding him for no reason.

He plans to win back the heart and trust of the contestants in order to survive in the game and tries first to build an alliance with Simba and seems like this is going on the right track as Simba is good with everyone.

Well, initially Vishal seemed a very strong player but then suddenly things have changed for him and now he needs to buckle up in order to survive in the show.

