Bigg Boss 15 finale: Emotional! Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan break down into tears as they remember Late actor Siddarth Shukla

MUMBAI : The finale of the show is today and the preparations of the show as begun the contestants have already shot half for the finale and the promos are already out and its looks like a grand event.

There would be ex–winners of the show who will be gracing the show and will be performing during the finale, earlier we had reported that the cast Gehraiyaan will be gracing the show.

Bigg Boss 13 most loved contestant Shehnaaz will also gracing the show where she would be giving a tribute to late actor Siddarth Shukla and will be living SidNazz moments.

The video will leave you teary eyed and the fans are going to definitely go to miss SidNaaz moments.

Post, the performance Salman Khan calls Shehnaaz on stage and the moment she sees him, she breaks down and tells him that since she met him she is getting emotional.

Salman gives a hug to her and tries to pacify her but in the process also gets emotional and breaks down as they both remember the tiger of Bigg Boss late actor Siddarth Shukla.

The video is an emotional one and one can easily see the pain that Shahenaaz is going through, the SidNaaz bond will always remain eternal.

