Bigg Boss 15 finale: Exclusive! Shamita Shetty – Tejasswi Prakash to have a face-off dance and read to know more about the performance that will take place during the finale

MUMBAI: This weekend the finale of Bigg Boss will take place and finally, the season will get the winner for this season.

The contestants are raring to go and each one of them is doing their best in order to take the trophy home.

The grand finale will be happening on a grand scale where a lot of celebrities will be gracing the finale.

As we had reported earlier, Deepika Padukone, Siddant, ex-winners of Bigg Boss Rubina, Gauahar, Shwetha, Urvashi, and Shehnaaz Gill will be coming on the finale of the show and they might be giving a tribute to SidNazz and to Late actor Siddarth Shukla.

There will be a lot of dance performances that will take place on the show and the practice as began in the Bigg Boss house.

As per sources, Shamita – Tejasswi will be having a face–off dance and it’s quite evident why? As the two never got along with each other and during the last few weeks there were always at loggerheads.

On the other hand, Nishant and Pratik will also have a dance performance where they will show and talk about their friendship.

Karan and Tejasswi will be also be having a romantic dance where they will showcase the chemistry and love between them.

Shamita will also be performing solo where she would be dancing on the song “Main heroine hu”

Well, seems like the grand finale is going to be a lot of fun and the audience is going to have a good time before they say goodbye to this season. .

