Bigg Boss 15: High voltage Drama! Shamita Shetty calls Abhijit Bhichukale ‘STUPID’ for THIS reason

MUMBAI: During the latest episode, Abhijit Bichukale was discussing the anchoring task with Rakhi Sawant and said “When Bigg Boss announced the next anchor for the task will be someone else, I knew my name would be taken. There’s no one better than me.”

Meanwhile, Shamita, who is known to be one of the strongest contestants in Bigg Boss 15, was present in the bedroom at the time. Listening to their conversation, she intervened and asked him, “I have a question - do you think before speaking or do you do so just randomly, for the sake of entertainment? Because you are so funny, and you sound stupid.” Abhijit asked her to watch the show once she steps out of the Bigg Boss house.

Also Read: WOAH! Bigg Boss 15: 'Break-up' of Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash; fans remember #SidNaaz separation! Take A Look At Audience Reaction!

Shamita continued, “We all listen to you, but do not pay heed to it. I have been in this industry for 21 years, (pointing towards Rakhi) and she has been here for the same time. All of us in this house know what we are doing. You are not the only one who knows how to play the game. This is my third Bigg Boss. She (Rakhi) has been here so many times.”

“Every day you give this gyan. Bigg Boss must be laughing at you. If you are saying this for the sake of entertainment it is great, else you know that you sound stupid,” Shamita Shetty said before walking out of the bedroom.

Also Read: CONTROVERSY: Times when Bigg Boss 15 host Salman Khan was BRUTALLY TROLLED and SHAMED by netizens!

Abhijit then told Rakhi, “Is it not great that I am entertaining? I take that as a compliment. What has she done here for the past 20 years? She did not get any work after Zeher. Did I mention anything of that sort since I came (to Bigg Boss 15)? Something happens to Shamita when Shilpa’s name is taken. Raj Kapoor made a great film, Joker. I am the joker of this house and it is a great compliment for me. If I lose it, I can become ‘Ziddi’. Remember how Sunny Deol pulled off the arms of his opponents?”

Credit: SPOTBOYE