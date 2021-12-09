Bigg Boss 15: Kya Baat Hain! BB7 winner Gauahar Khan supports Pratik Sehajpal, says “People have abused him, but he has never abused or disrespected anyone

MUMBAI: Gauahar is a big name in the entertainment industry, and the actress has a massive fan following.

She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss Season 7 and emerged as the winner of the show.

The actress also has a good career in Bollywood, where she debuted in the movie Rocket Singh Salesman of the Year alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

She was also part of successful movies like Begum Jaan and Ishaqzaade. Recently, she was applauded for her performance in the web film 14 Phere.

Gauahar has been following Bigg Boss ever since she was part of the show and she keeps sharing her views on the show and episodes on social media.

Since Bigg Boss OTT days, Gauahar used to like Pratik and she kept rooting for him, and currently also, she is watching the show and giving her opinions on the episodes.

The actress has now come out and spoken about Pratik, where she said, “People have always shouted and pounced on him, at times even abused, but Pratik has never abused or been disrespectful. I remember Karan telling him that he needs to respect women, but I have never seen disrespecting any women until know. If men can talk aloud so can a woman, and I don’t support these double standards.”

Well, no doubt that many celebrities and the audience have come out in his support and are rooting for him. He is one of the strongest contestants who has the potential to win the show.

