Bigg Boss 15: Must Read! Audience Verdict: Netizens question the format regarding physical violence, demand that Zeeshan Khan be brought back

MUMBAI: This season of Bigg Boss 15 has changed many rules in the house especially when it comes to physical violence.

On the show, we have seen how the contestants during the task have gotten physical.

In the first two weeks, we did see how Jay and Pratik got physical and there wasn’t any decision taken. Then when Karan pinned down Pratik also, the makers didn’t take any decision.

Then we also saw Jay and Vishal’s fight, Simba pushing Umar into the swimming pool, and the recent one of Karan once again hitting Pratik.

All this had taken place in the house and no action was taken by Bigg Boss or the makers of the show. No one was eliminated or given a punishment also.

This became a point of conversation inside and outside of the Bigg Boss house where everyone was confused as to why no action was taken.

People compared these incidents to Bigg Boss OTT, where when Zeeshan pushed Pratik, he was eliminated from the show in no time. Then why are the rules different in this season?

Even in the previous season, we have seen how Kushal Tandon (Season 7) was eliminated when he charged at Andy and Benafsha Soonawalla (Season 11) was nominated for the week when she got physical with Akash.

In this season, all the rules were bent and the audience questioned the format of the show.

Check out what the audiences had to say.

Vicky Kapoor : I have been watching the show since Season 1 and this season has shocked me since so many rules have been bent, especially the rule of violence. If physical violence was such an important rule, and we saw in Bigg Boss OTT how Zeehsan had to pay the price for it, then why in this season, the rules weren't followed? It’s very strange.

Priya Saren : This season has been the most unfair of all the seasons as such an important rule of the house wasn’t followed. Zeeshan was such a good player and owing to the physical violence rule, he was eliminated. He should be given another chance to prove himself if Karan is still in the house even after hurting Pratik.

Maya Singh : This season has been so unfair when it came to breaking the rules in the house. I feel bad for Zeeshan as he was eliminated from the show. He should be brought back in the show if violence was allowed on the show. Why did Bigg Boss eliminate him? It’s strange that Salman also didn’t say anything much to Karan.

Anjali Khanna : How can Bigg Boss be okay with someone breaking the main rule of the house of getting physical with someone. In Bigg Boss OTT we did see how Zeehan in no time was eliminated and Karan continued to be a part of the show when he literally pinned down Pratik. Simba pushed Umar and no action was taken. I feel that Zeeshan should be given a fair chance to play the game as he did look like a strong contestant.

Ayesha Khan : I remember in Bigg Boss OTT what a strong contestant Zeeshan was and it was so unfair to eliminate him due to physical violence he didn’t get a chance to prove himself. Look at this season. All the rules have been bent for the contestants and whenever physical violence has happened no one was eliminated for punished. If this rule wasn’t important then why was Zeeshan eliminated and he should be getting a fair chance to play the game. If not this season, then one should get to see him in the next season.

Kabir Khan : If the makers were smart enough they would have brought Zeeshan back on the show and it would have been interesting to watch Pratik and him together and their tiff, because I feel Zeehan's elimination was wrong as he was out of the show due to physical violence and in this season that rule no one followed and whoever indulged in physical violence were not removed or given any punishment, be it Karan, Simba, Umar, or Pratik.

Well, there is no doubt that the points of the audience are right and that the makers of the show have bent the rules in this season, especially with Karan, who has been physical twice in the show.

