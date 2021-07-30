Bigg Boss 15 OTT: Wow! Ridhima Pandit becomes the first confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss; here is proof

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful shows on television. The show is all set to return with a new season and will premiere on Voot on 8 August.

This year, the show has come up with a completely different format, where for the first three months, it will be aired on the digital platform Voot, and after three months, it will once again premiere on television with more celebs and commoners.

The OTT show will be hosted by Karan Johar, and Salman Khan would return as the host on television.

Many celebrities’ names are doing rounds for the new season but there is no confirmation for the same.

Ridhima Pandit, who is known for her performance in shows like Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant and Hum - I'm Because of Us, has also been approached for the show but there is no confirmation about the same.

But now we have got proof that she is the confirmed contestant on the show. We came across a post of a jewellery band that wished the actress all the best for her Bigg Boss journey and said that they couldn’t wait for her to wear their jewelry in the Bigg Boss house.

With this information, Ridhima becomes the confirmed contestant on the show, and it would be interesting to watch her on the show.

Well, names like Arjun Bijlani, Neha Kakkar, Tonny Kakkar, and Divya Agarwal are doing the rounds as contestants on the show, but there is no confirmation if they are going to take part or no.

Are you excited for the new season?

