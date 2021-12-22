Bigg Boss 15: Shocking! Devoleena and Nishant are in the danger zone as per the voting trend of the show, one of them to say goodbye to the show on the weekend

MUMBAI: Since the entry of the wild cards on the show, the dynamics of the Bigg Boss house have changed.

This week, a lot of things happened in the house, from Bigg Boss announcing the ticket to the finale task to Karan and Tejasswi partying way while playing the game and having a rift in their relationship.

We also saw how Rashami and Tejasswi’s friendship has also gone down the drainage owing to misunderstanding and now Teja has built an alliance with Devoleena and Rakhi Sawant.

During the first round of the Ticket to finale task, we did see that Karan, Tejasswi, Abhijeet, and Rashami became the contenders for the ticket to finale task, and Pratik, Shamita, Nishant, Umar, and Devoleena are the nominated contestants of this week.

The voting lines have opened and the fans have been voting for their favorite contestants.

As per the voting trends, Pratik, Umar, and Shamita are the top three contestants who have got maximum votes.

Whereas Nishant and Devoleena have got the least votes and are in the danger zone and one of them might get eliminated and say goodbye to the show.

Well, both of them are very strong contestants of the show and have given a lot of content to the show and it will be tough for the viewers to choose who to vote to save and win.

For more news and updates on television, digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.