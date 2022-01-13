Bigg Boss 15: Sympathy! Tejasswi Prakash gets emotional in front of Karan Kundrra

MUMBAI: There is a lot happening inside the Bigg Boss 15 house. Shamita Shetty is the new captain and she has downgraded Tejasswi Prakash. There is a huge argument between Shamita and Tejasswi over this.

For the ‘Ticket to Finale’, Tejasswi and Pratik are playing a cycle task. They have to assemble a cycle. Shamita is the sanchalak.

Bigg Boss says Pratik and Tejasswi will battle it out to get ‘Ticket to Finale’.

After a lot of discussions, Pratik is chosen to be upgraded.

Rakhi is teasing Karan. She feels he is caught between Shamita and Tejasswi.

Tejasswi cries in front of Karan. She feels everyone is trying to stop her from progressing in the show. She also says she is not playing the sympathy card.

