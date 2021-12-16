Bigg Boss 15: What! Karan Kundrra and Rashami Desai discuss how the housemates are trying to break their relationships with Tejasswi Prakash and Umar Riaz respectively

MUMBAI: Karan and Tejasswi are two strong contestants of the show and are loved by the audience for the way they play the game and as a couple.

Their fans have given them the cute hashtag name of #Tejran and do not like it when they have a fight with each other.

Karan was a very strong player in the game during the beginning of the show, but post coming into a relationship with Tejasswi he lost the plot. After the warning of Salman Khan, the actor was seen back in action.

In between we did see how Karan did go against Tejasswi and was seen supporting Umar in the arguments she had with him, and viewers thought this would be the end of their relationship but the two sorted their differences.

On the other hand, when Rashami entered the house, her bond with Umar had made headlined, and today, the two have built a very strong alliance in the house.

Now, Karan and Rashami feel that the housemates have been targeting them and are trying to break their bond with Tejasswi and Umar respectively.

Karan and Rashami also said that they need to be very strong and be alert in what people are doing and telling and they need to save their relationships and friendships.

Well, it will be interesting to see how Karan and Rashami save their connections on the show.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.