Bigg Boss 15 : What! Karan Kundrra, Umar Riaz, and Tejasswi Prakash to star in Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety sequel

MUMBAI: Karan, Umar, and Tejasswi were strong contestants on the show and since day one the three got along and had a strong bond of friendship.

If one remembers during the initial episodes of the show, Umar and Karan stuck by each other and always helped one another in the task. But once the TejRan track began somehow Umar and Tejasswi’s friendship got affected as Karan always kept Umar on the top and supported him in a task.

Several times, Umar said that Tejasswi in the show never supported him and that’s why she has never been his priority and Teja was also clean in her thoughts.

But the fans loved their friendship and also made a cute #hastag #UmTejRan though there were differences they never thought ill about each other and that’s what the fans loved the most about them.

They have always bestowed a lot of love and care and love on them and have so many videos on their friendship.

One of the fan clubs made a poster where they did suggest that Umar, Karan, and Tejasswi should star in the movie Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety sequel but with a different title which is “ Umar Ke Karan Ki Teja”

They even made a hilarious poster for the move and shared it. Many of them did agree that they would be the perfect choice for the sequel.

There is no doubt that the fans love to watch them together and are waiting for their reunion.

The fan-made poster will leave you’ll in splits.

