Bigg Boss 15 : Wow! Check out Umar Riaz had to say about re-entering the show as a wild card contestant

MUMBAI: Umar Riaz was one of the strongest contestants on the show. Since day one, he was loved by the audience.

His friendship with Karan Kundrra and Tejasswi Prakash was much spoken about.

Umar grabbed the headlines for his continued fights with Pratik as the two never got along with each other.

The doctor’s alliance from day one was very strong with Karan, and he proved his friendship during every task as he supported him unconditionally.

Last week, Umar got into a physical fight with Pratik. Owing to this, Bigg Boss told Umar that the decision will be taken by the audience if he should stay in the show or not.

During the weekend ka vaar episode, Salman informed Umar that he has been evicted from the show, which came as a huge blow to Rashami and Karan.

Post his eviction the fans suspected that he would return back to the show as a wild card entry and would play the game from where he left and seems like that isn’t happening anytime soon.

In a recent interview on re-entering the show, Umar said “ I think Bigg Boss 15 is going to end and that is by January end, so I don’t think there is anything left. Yes, but if they extend it till February and then if they call me then I could think about it and have a talk with the makers and then enter the show. Will only do it if it extends till that much of time”

Well, there is no doubt that Umar’s eviction had broken the hearts of the viewers and they did feel that he should have been brought back in the show and his eviction was unfair though there were reports of him coming back on the show it was only rumored.

