Bigg Boss 15: WOW! Wild card contestants Rashami Desai, Devoleena Bhattacharjee enter the house as VIP members 3

MUMBAI: The Bigg Boss house has gone through a bit of change were when the media had entered the house they chose their Bottom 6 from which contestants have been eliminated from the show.

We saw how the Top 5 contestants of the show Karan, Tejasswi, Pratik, Nishant, and Shamita had to choose who they want to save, and unfortunately, no one save Simba, and thus he was eliminated from the show.

On the other hand, Jay, Vishal, and Neha got eliminated from the show on the audience’s vote and thus now the show is only as of the top 5 contestants of the show.

We had reported earlier of wild card entries entering the house and finally Rashami and Devoleena have entered the house along with Rakhi Sawant and her husband Ritiesh.

Now the four wild card contestants will be seen playing the game with the Top 5 contestants and since they would be the VIP members of the show they would be given some special powers where could save someone from eliminations to doing change in the Top 5 contestants.

For the contestants who entered as wild card entries like Jay and Vishal both got eliminated from the show but their common target Pratik is still in the house.

And now the game would begin with wild card entries and the dynamics of the game would change.

