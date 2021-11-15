Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Bigg Boss gets an extension; the finale of the show will take place on THIS date

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 has completed more than one month and the show has done pretty well for itself.

The show began on a good note and was one of the top 10 shows in terms of the BARC ratings. But as weeks passed by, the TRPs went down as the content began to focus on the love stories of people.

Now, to boost TRPs and retain the audiences, the makers are planning a change the game. Once again, they will be introducing challengers in the game likethey did last year, which worked wonders.

Though this is speculation, rumours are that this will happen as the show has been extended. The finale of the show will happen around 26 February 2022.

As we had reported earlier, the challengers that have been approached are Nikki Tamboli, Sambhavna Seth, Paras Chhabra, Devoleena Bhattacharjee, Arshi Khan, and Vikas Gupta. None of them has been finalized. They are in talks with the makers.

Well, currently, the house is divided into the VIP zone and non-VIP zone, and the members are against each other. The entire dynamics of the game changed post the introduction of the VIP zone.

There is no doubt that that with the entries of the challengers, the game will definitely get interesting.

