Bigg Boss 15: Exclusive! Pratik Sehajpal calls Karan Kundraa the mastermind of the house

MUMBAI: Pratik is one of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house, and he has been ruling the house since his OTT days.

Even in this season, almost the entire house is against him. The housemates plan and plot against him. In the initial days, Pratik was really strong and was always pulled up by Salman Khan.

These days, the game of Karan Kundrra is ruling the house as he seems to be a master planner and has changed the dynamics of the game.

When Farah Khan came into the house, she had put him in the first position and told him that he had the potential to be the winner of the show.

In the previous episodes, we have seen how the actor planned along with Umar and made a team of the VIP members.

During the live feed, Pratik was seen telling Neha that whatever is happening in the VIP zone is because of Karan’s mind and that the rest of them are just following him. However, this side has more interesting contestants according to him.

In the end, Neha says that she doesn’t live with double-faced people and she will see what to do.

Well, the game seems to be getting interesting as now the house is divided into VIP and non-VIP members.

