Bigg Boss 16: Anil Kapoor goes gaga over Mc Stan's style and slang

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Sun, 01/29/2023 - 11:52
MUMBAI :Bigg Boss season 16 is on its last legs, and the contestants who are locked inside the controversial house of BB are taking their every step with all precautions. The ongoing spats between inmates to get tickets to the finale are also creating a heated environment in the house. But Big Boss seems to have a perfect cure for that. The upcoming episode of Bigg Boss will witness a humorous exchange of slang between the Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor and the most popular face of Bigg Boss 16 rapper Mc Stan.

The newly shared promo for Bigg Boss 16 shows Farah Khan interacting and having fun with housemates. Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor makes a dapper entry into the house with his booming "Jhakaas." While Farah Khan is seen gracing the contestants, the Jhakaas actor has all his eyes on the rapper Mc Stan, as he opens up about his willingness to learn street slang from the rapper Mc Stan.

After talking to everyone, Anil seemed impressed with Mc Stan's way of talking as he appeals to the rapper to teach him the street language; later, he tried to have a face-off with Stan, but the actor couldn't hold himself from going gaga over Stan's style of talking and showed his grace towards the rapper and tried to utter street wordings with him. The duo is seen entertaining the housemates to the fullest; furthermore, Stan's striking hairstyle went Anil's way, to which contestants can't help but giggle.

This will not be the first time that any celeb has shown interest in the uniqueness of the rapper, but every star who visits the sets of BB has set their sights on Stan and appreciated him for his appearance and gameplay.

