Bigg Boss 16: Check out Shiv Thakare's finale dance in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2

MUMBAI:Shiv is one of the most loved and celebrated contestants of Bigg Boss and he is one of the finalists. Soon the finale of the show will be taking place this weekend and one would come to know who would be the winner of Bigg Boss 16. Here we bring you a glimpse of Shiv’s performance from the Bigg Boss Marathi finale show.

Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game.

Now, he has entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house where he is a contestant on the show and is playing the game well. He is emerging as one of the strong contestants on the show.

His game has been liked by the audience and he is considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka has been a hot topic, both inside and outside of the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is loved and celebrated by everyone.

The actor was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 and he was one of the most popular contestants of the season.

We came across his finale performance during Bigg Boss Season 2 ( Marathi).

In the video, Shiv is showcasing his dance skills and entertaining the audience as he would be lifting the trophy in Bigg Boss Marathi.

Check out the video below:

Even in Bigg Boss 16, he is one of the finalists of the show and he also is performing for the finale where he will be showcasing his dancing skills.

In this season also he is seen as the potential winner as his game was strong and was loved by the audience and fans.

He is definitely going to make the top two finalists and he could be the winner of Bigg Boss 16 Hindi too.

