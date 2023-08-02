Bigg Boss 16: Check out Shiv Thakare's finale dance in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2

Shiv is one of the most loved and celebrated contestants of Bigg Boss and he is one of the finalists. Soon the finale of the show will be taking place this weekend and one would come to know who would be the winner of Bigg Boss 16. Here we bring you a glimpse of Shiv’s performance from the Bigg Boss Marathi finale show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 20:41
Bigg Boss 16: Check out Shiv Thakare's finale dance in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2

MUMBAI:Shiv is one of the most loved and celebrated contestants of Bigg Boss and he is one of the finalists. Soon the finale of the show will be taking place this weekend and one would come to know who would be the winner of Bigg Boss 16. Here we bring you a glimpse of Shiv’s performance from the Bigg Boss Marathi finale show.

Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game.

Now, he has entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house where he is a contestant on the show and is playing the game well. He is emerging as one of the strong contestants on the show.

His game has been liked by the audience and he is considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka has been a hot topic, both inside and outside of the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is loved and celebrated by everyone.

The actor was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 and he was one of the most popular contestants of the season.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Shiv lashes out at Archana for taking their food away while they were eating; tells her that karma will hit her back soon

 We came across his finale performance during Bigg Boss Season 2 ( Marathi).

In the video, Shiv is showcasing his dance skills and entertaining the audience as he would be lifting the trophy in Bigg Boss Marathi.

Check out the video below:

 

 

Even in Bigg Boss 16, he is one of the finalists of the show and he also is performing for the finale where he will be showcasing his dancing skills.

In this season also he is seen as the potential winner as his game was strong and was loved by the audience and fans.

He is definitely going to make the top two finalists and he could be the winner of Bigg Boss 16 Hindi too.

For more news and updates on television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Exclusive! Bigg Boss 16: Gori and Shiv get into a massive argument as Shiv accuses her of stealing

 

 

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan Gautam Vig Tina Dutta Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar Shehnaaz Gill Rakhi Sawant Gori Weekend ka Vaar Shukravaar Ka Vaar Shiv Thakare Archana Gautam Abdu Sajid Khan MC Stan TellyChakkkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Wed, 02/08/2023 - 20:41

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
The cast of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to reunite with Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar and previous co-stars for a party
MUMBAI : As we all know, the show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is going to take a generation leap, and the two lead actors,...
Exclusive! Kashibai Bajirao Ballal fame Palak Rana bags Full Focus Production’s Piya Abhimani for Dangal TV!
MUMBAI : TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Bigg Boss 16: Check out Shiv Thakare's finale dance in Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2
MUMBAI:Shiv is one of the most loved and celebrated contestants of Bigg Boss and he is one of the finalists. Soon the...
Yeh Hai Chahatein: Exclusive! Mohit and Ishani’s lives are in danger!
MUMBAI : Star Plus' popular show 'Yeh Hai Chahatein' began as a passionate love story between a famous rockstar,...
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has a special tattoo and it’s not of late actor Siddharth Shukla; read to know more
MUMBAI:Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive...
Recent Stories
“Why recreate and kill another beautiful song” netizens reacts on Character Dheela 2.0
“Why recreate and kill another beautiful song” netizens reacts on Character Dheela 2.0

Latest Video

Related Stories
The cast of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to reunite with Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar and previous co-stars for a party
The cast of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 to reunite with Nakuul Mehta, Disha Parmar and previous co-stars for a party
Exclusive! Kashibai Bajirao Ballal fame Palak Rana bags Full Focus Production’s Piya Abhimani for Dangal TV!
Exclusive! Kashibai Bajirao Ballal fame Palak Rana bags Full Focus Production’s Piya Abhimani for Dangal TV!
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has a special tattoo and it’s not of late actor Siddharth Shukla; read to know more
Bigg Boss 13 fame Shehnaaz Gill has a special tattoo and it’s not of late actor Siddharth Shukla; read to know more
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Sam aka Abrar Qazi pens a heartfelt note, the reason will leave you smiling
Yeh Hai Chahatein’s Sam aka Abrar Qazi pens a heartfelt note, the reason will leave you smiling
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Nisha Nagpal reveals the Difficulties that co-star Ami Trivedi faces, check out
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Nisha Nagpal reveals the Difficulties that co-star Ami Trivedi faces, check out
Former actress and Union minister Smriti Irani’s daughter to get married on 9th February; find out the deets
Former actress and Union minister Smriti Irani’s daughter to get married on 9th February; find out the deets