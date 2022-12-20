 Bigg Boss 16: Check out the contestants who are nominated for this week

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is one of the most successful shows. It's among the top 10 shows and is gaining good TRPS.

One of the reasons why the show is doing well is because of the content that the contestants are giving.

For the first time in history, Bigg Boss has changed the rules of the game, where the house will have three captains.

Sumbul, Soundarya, and Tina were the captains of the house and they handled the house well and justified their captaincy. Since their captaincy went on well, Bigg Boss decided to continue with three captains in the house.

Soundarya, Sreejita De, and MC Stan became the new captains of the house.

The nominations task took place recently and the captains nominated the housemates on the basics of how they performed.

We have exclusively gotten to know that Tina Dutta, Sreejita De, Vikas Manaktala, and Ankit Gupta are the nominated contestants for this week.

One of them will say goodbye to the show during the Weekend Ka Vaar. Mostly the wild card contestants are the ones who seem to be in danger.

The show is getting interesting. We saw how the entire housemates were against Archana and Priyanka.

We even saw how friendships were tested as Priyanka removed Soundarya from the captaincy task, but since she received the maximum votes, she came back as a contender to become the captain of the house. Even Nimrit tried to remove MC Stan from becoming a captain, but this didn’t go well between the group.

Sajid Khan and Shiv questioned Nimrit about the same, who then put the full blame on Vikas.

Well, with the three new captains in the house, it will be interesting to see what twists and turns will be coming in the show.



