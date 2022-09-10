Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! "I love Gauahar Khan and the best part is I can totally relate to her and genuinely have respect for her, and I wish I can play the game like her" - Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia

MUMBAI :Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a well-known actress in the television industry she rose to fame with her performance in the serial Choti Sarrdaarni she had become a household name.



The actress has a massive fan following and once the show went off air the fans missed watching her on screen.

Now the actress is all set to enter the Bigg Boss house where she would be playing the game and the fans would get to see a different side to her.



Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her how nervous she is about Weekend Ka Vaar and who is her favourite contestant.



How nervous are you for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode where Salman Khan would come and give you a report of how you’ll have performed and you will also get to interact with him? How are you going to tackle that?

Honestly, I feel like I am entering a military school or a hostel genuinely, and its good to get a weekly report card and a reality check on how you have performed for the week. I would like to see this in a positive way and would take things that he says in a positive way without losing myself and ground and both needs be on the same page. More than nervous, I am excited to meet Salman sir as he is only the access for us to the real world so will be looking forward to that.



Have you watched the previous season? If yes, then who has been your favourite contestant and why?



My favourite has always been Gauahar Khan and I was in school back then when I watched the show. The good this is that I totally relate to her and genuinely respect her and till today whenever I see her, she is the same and I think that is wonderful about her. In an industry like this, she is so true to herself. I am a huge fan!



Bigg Boss is a tough place to live in where at times people lose patience and anger is something which is difficult to control. In such circumstances, how would you handle yourself?



I am not scared of showing my anger to them. I will not hold it back as I don’t think anger is a wrong emotion and it’s a human emotion we should not shy away from. All human beings have good and bad sides. It's subjective. As what you might think is right, might not be right for me, so I will learn how to go with the flow.



Well, there is no doubt that Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is coming out to be a strong contestant in the house, and the audience is loving her game.



Recently, she regained her seat as the captain of the house.



