Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! "I would love if Salman Khan shouts at me! It’s a huge thing, I would become very famous among my friends and if he praises me then I would be on cloud nine" - Shiv Thakare

MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi) and the fans did love the way he played the game.

Now, he has entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house where he is a contestant of the show and he is playing the game well and emerging as one of the strong contestants of the show.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the winner and asked him who are his favourite contestants from the previous seasons and if he is nervous about the weekend ka vaar episode.

Bigg Boss is known for surviving in the toughest circumstances like limited food, tough tasks sometimes lack of sleep any strategy. You have that and you would be following it to survive in the house. Will you use the same strategy to play this game too?

I want to change my strategy but may be the other players will because every action is a reaction and the contestants there and here are very different. The game will change and the side that no one would have seen would come out in this season. The contestants will be good, then good content and good TRPs.

How nervous are you for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode where Salman Khan would come and give you a report of how you’ll have performed, and you will also get to interact with him? How are you going to tackle that?

If Salman Khan will praise me then I will be on cloud nine and even if he shouts at me, just imagine a normal guy who builds his body taking him as an inspiration so it's a big thing if he shouts at me. I am very strong in that way and I will become famous among my friends.

Have you watched the previous season? If yes! Then who has been your favourite contestant and why?

As an audience, I used to watch the show and my favourite contestants have been late actor Siddarth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. It doesn’t mean I will follow the way they have played, I will play the game the way I want to.

Well, there is no doubt that Shiv is coming across as a very strong contestant on the show and the fans are loving his play.

