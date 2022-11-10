Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! "I would love if Salman Khan shouts at me! It’s a huge thing, I would become very famous among my friends and if he praises me then I would be on cloud nine" - Shiv Thakare

Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Marathi Season 2 and now he would be entering Bigg Boss 16 ( house) as a contestant. Tellychakkar got in touch with the winner and asked him who are his favourite contestants from the previous seasons and if he is nervous about the weekend ka vaar episode.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 10/11/2022 - 02:00
Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! "I would love if Salman Khan shouts at me! It’s a huge thing, I would become very famous among my frie

MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi) and the fans did love the way he played the game.

Now, he has entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house where he is a contestant of the show and he is playing the game well and emerging as one of the strong contestants of the show.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the winner and asked him who are his favourite contestants from the previous seasons and if he is nervous about the weekend ka vaar episode.

Bigg Boss is known for surviving in the toughest circumstances like limited food, tough tasks sometimes lack of sleep any strategy. You have that and you would be following it to survive in the house. Will you use the same strategy to play this game too?

I want to change my strategy but may be the other players will because every action is a reaction and the contestants there and here are very different. The game will change and the side that no one would have seen would come out in this season. The contestants will be good, then good content and good TRPs.

How nervous are you for the Weekend Ka Vaar episode where Salman Khan would come and give you a report of how you’ll have performed, and you will also get to interact with him? How are you going to tackle that?

If Salman Khan will praise me then I will be on cloud nine and even if he shouts at me, just imagine a normal guy who builds his body taking him as an inspiration so it's a big thing if he shouts at me. I am very strong in that way and I will become famous among my friends.

Have you watched the previous season? If yes! Then who has been your favourite contestant and why?

As an audience, I used to watch the show and my favourite contestants have been late actor Siddarth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill. It doesn’t mean I will follow the way they have played, I will play the game the way I want to.

Well, there is no doubt that Shiv is coming across as a very strong contestant on the show and the fans are loving his play.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shiv Thakare talks about being away from his family during his stay in the house and says, “I won’t miss my family in the house as I am very stubborn to fulfill my dreams in life”

 

 

Bigg Boss 16 SidNaaz Siddarth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill Bigg Boss 13 Salman Khan Voot Colors Reality show TellyChakkar Munawar Tinu Dutta Prakruti Kanika Maan Fahmaan Khan Giaa Manek Ridhima Pandit Prakruti Mishra Karishma Sawan Suriya Mishra Shiv Thakre
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 10/11/2022 - 02:00

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! "I would love if Salman Khan shouts at me! It’s a huge thing, I would become very famous among my friends and if he praises me then I would be on cloud nine" - Shiv Thakare
MUMBAI: Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi) and the fans did love the way he played the game....
Aww! Check out the cute couple pictures of Vignesh and Nayanthara
MUMBAI: Vignesh and Nayanthara are blessed with twin baby boys. The couple post adorable couple pictures of themselves...
Wow! Take a look at Some of the Bold Fashion Statements Set by Sushant Divgikr
MUMBAI: Sushant Divgikr have set the bar high, when it comes to fashion. Let's take a look at some of his bold and...
Lovely! Sushmita Sen Looks like a Diva in these Pictures
MUMBAI: Former Miss Universe Sushmita Sen looks sexy in her recent Instagram posts, where she poses like a diva in her...
Hot! Vijay Deverakonda Looks Super Hot in these Pictures
MUMBAI: Arjun Reddy actor Vijay Deverakonda looks super dashing and super hot in his his Instagram posts. He currently...
Cool! Check Out the Loop-Earnings Collection of Niharika NM
MUMBAI: Influencer Niharika NM posts her glam looks on Instagram and she is seen wearing a variety of loop earings in...
RECENT STORIES
Ishaan Khatter
Exclusive! "We have seen many buddy movies in Bollywood and this is one buddy movie in a horror setup"- Ishaan Khatter