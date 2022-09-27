Bigg Boss 16! Exclusive! Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor Abdu Rozik is the first contestant of the show; is this a gimmick like Bharti Singh during Season 13?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

Today, the press conference of the show took place and the first confirmed contestant was declared on the show.

Abdu Rozik is the first confirmed contestant of the show, he would be seen in Salman Khan’s next project Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Now either he could be the contestant of the show or this could be a gimmick just like how Bharti Singh in Bigg Boss 13.

If one remembers even in Bigg Boss 13, Bharti Singh said that she was the confirmed contestant of the show but then, later on, it was it declared a gimmick.

Well, the show will begin from first October 2022 and the fans are excited for the new season.

