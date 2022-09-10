Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! “One mustn’t lose hope and should work hard and shouldn’t put false allegations on,” says Rakhi Sawant in a recent interaction while talking about Bigg Boss, if she would enter the house and more

MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant is one of the most famous names in the world of entertainment. Recently, she grabbed the headlines for her stint in the Bigg Boss house where she won the hearts of the audience.

She entered BB15 as a wild card and became a finalist in the show. But just a few days before the finale, she was eliminated, which upset her a lot.

She had grabbed the headlines as she finally revealed the face of her husband Ritiesh, and fans were excited to see them both in the reality show.

But many of them also said that they were a planned couple and their marriage was fake, and finally, she ended the marriage and got divorced.

But now, the actress has moved on and is in a happier space because she has found the love of her life. These days, she is grabbing the headlines for her love life with her new partner, 'Adil'.

The new season of Bigg Boss has begun and the audience has given it a thumbs up in the first week itself there is so much content that has been given out.

Rakhi Sawant has always been part of Bigg Boss for so many seasons, and once again while she was interacting with the media she spoke about the show and revealed if she is entering the house or no.

What do you think of the contestants who have entered the Bigg Boss house?

All the contestants that have gone inside the house have become very bored so its high time I need to go inside the house and boost their confidence and help them to play the game. I will trouble MC Stan, Archana and Soundharya.

Will you go inside the house alone or with Adil?

Why should I go inside the house alone? Adil will come when there would be couples who would be loving each other why should I be left behind? I also need to be loved and if Adil goes inside then all the girls would go mad for him and I will beat the girls who will look at him.

Who do you support in the Bigg Boss game?

I would support MC Stan and he doesn’t need to worry. When he comes out he should gift me an Audi, and eighty thousand shoes and he should come out and tell his fans to follow me on social media.

What do you think of Sajid Khan as the participant on the show as many people have objected it?

Who has an objection? I can’t see anyone baring one person. It’s a simple thing. Sajid sir must have not given her the movie hence she put these allegations. One mustn’t lose hope and should work hard and shouldn’t put false allegations on. Look at me I am an example of it. Let’s be honest, this show is made for people like Sajid Khan who has controversies around him so big deal. The director is playing the game it can be seen.

Who is the most adorable contestant in the house?

No doubt it has to be Abdu Rozik. He doesn’t know the language and is still playing the game but they say love has no language and I feel he would win the show.

Well, there is no doubt that whenever Rakhi entered the show she increased the entertainment quotient.

