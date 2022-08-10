Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Priyanka Chahar Choudhary hits a huge milestone as she achieves this

MUMBAI :Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television and she rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in Udaariyan.

The actress became a household name and she built a massive fan following who bestowed a lot of love and support on her.

Recently, she quit the serial as the show took a leap and the fans missed her on television.

The actress had entered the Bigg Boss house as one of the participants in the show. Fans were excited to see her on the show.

There is some good news for Priyanka’s fans, as the actress might be making her Bollywood debut soon.

As per sources, the production company Eros International wants to cast Priyanka in a movie. Talks are on with her team while she is locked in the Bigg Boss house.

Once the show is over, the actress will come out and will be given an audition for the project once she leaves the Bigg Boss house.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Netizens feel that Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the deserving contestant for the ticket to finale task

Well, there is no doubt that Priyanka is a very good actor and she has been getting a lot of offers even while she is locked in the Bigg Boss house.

Even when Salman Khan spoke to Simi Garewal, he mentioned that he would love to work with Priyanka someday and has even told the actress that she has the potential to go a long way; that she is actress material.

The show has done well for the actress as she has been getting a lot of offers. Once she comes out post the show ends, she will be deciding which project to be part of.

Now once again the actress had touched a milestone where she topped the list of Top Personalities of Television for this week leaving behind Mc Stan, Shiv Thakare, Tejasswi Prakash, and Pranali Rathod.

There is no doubt that through Bigg Boss Priyanka has gained a massive fan following and she is topping all the online polls just before the finale of the show.

She is seen as the potential winner of the show and has become a huge name in the television industry.

Well, Priyanka is doing extremely well for herself and apparently, she has been flooded with offers.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Netizens pick Shiv Thakare as the strongest contestant in the game leaving Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, and Mc Stan behind