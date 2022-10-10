Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Shalin Bhanot requests to shift his bed next to Tina Datta, would like to spend more time with her

It seems, like a new love story is blooming in the Bigg Boss house as Shalin and Tina are coming closer to each other and seems like a love story is going to begin soon.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Mon, 10/10/2022 - 18:36
MUMBAI :  The new season of Bigg Boss has begun and the audience has given big thumbs up to the show. Already the contestants are giving in a lot of content to the show!

The first week of the show went well and the contestants gave a lot of content to the show, we saw the fights and arguments that took place amongst the contestants.

The first-weekend ka vaar episode also happened and host Salman Khan had one on one interaction with the contestants and he told them about how they performed.

We have seen in the previous episodes how Shalin and Tina Datta are coming close to each other and slowly a relationship angle is being built between them.

Gautam had told Shalin that Tina does have a soft corner for him and that he should be alert and careful. Though at first Shalin doesn’t believe it, he does give in to it.

In the live feed, one did get to see how the two got close to each other and the audience felt that there is something brewing between them and we have seen how Tina does feel upset when Shalin doesn’t speak to her.

She was also seen saying that Sumbul is so happy to have created a difference between her and Shalin and it's so evident.

Post the two came close to each other, Shalin was seen requesting to change his bed so that he could sleep close to Tina and they could build a stronger bond.

Well, seems like there is another love story that is blooming in the Bigg Boss house along with Gautam - Soundarya Sharma and Ankit and Priyanka.

About Author

