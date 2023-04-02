Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! Shiv Thakare roped in for a Salman Khan movie?

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game.

Now, he has entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house where he is a contestant on the show and is playing the game well. He is emerging as one of the strong contestants on the show.

His game has been liked by the audience and he is considered one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka has been a hot topic, both inside and outside of the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is loved and celebrated by everyone.

As per sources, Shiv Thakar has bagged a Salman Khan movie where he will be having a pivotal role though much is now known about his character.

Though there is not much known about his character this would be a huge launch for him.

Earlier we had reported that Salman Khan is all set to launch Priyanka Chahar Choudhary in his movie and he had told the actress that when she is out to meet him as he has a big project for her.

Well, Salman Khan has always launched contestants in his movies who he thought could be good actors.

There is no doubt that Shiv is playing the game extremely well and he is seen as one of the potential winners of the show.

