Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! This is when Salman Khan will be shooting for the promo of the show

The new season of  Bigg Boss is all set to begin and the makers are in the pre-production stage and now Salman Khan is all set to shoot for the new promo of the show.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 07/21/2022 - 11:03
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season and the preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

We had reported earlier that Bigg Boss 16 will be beginning soon and the post-production has begun.

As per sources, Salman Khan is all set to shoot for the promo of the show and he would be shooting for it next week the promo is accepted to be out by the first week of September.

The fans are excited about the new season and it would be interesting to see who would be the contestants this year.

Salman Khan is the USP of the show and he has been hosting the show for the past 13 years, without him, the show cannot run.

He is considered one of the best hosts on television and made Bigg Boss a brand today. He charges a bomb every year and this year he has tripled his fee and would be charging Rs. 500 Crore in total for the entire show.

Well, there is no doubt that Salman deserves this fee as he is the best host for Bigg Boss.

Are you excited about the new season?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

