Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Kanchi Singh to participate in the show?

MUMBAI:Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

As per sources, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Kanchi Singh has been approached for the show and talks are on between the makers and the actress.

Kanchi Singh was offered the earlier seasons also but then things didn’t work out and hence she couldn’t be a part of the show.

But the fans feel that she could be the perfect contestant for the show as she has got a very straightforward attitude.

The show is all set to go on air from the 1st of October and Salman Khan will be shooting for the promo from the second week of September.

