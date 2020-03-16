Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Kanchi Singh to participate in the show?

Bigg Boss 16 will be launching soon. The show is in the pre-production stage and the makers have started approaching actors, and the latest name to join the list is Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Kanchi Singh

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 17:05
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Kanchi Singh to participate in the show?

MUMBAI :

MUMBAI:Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As per sources, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress Kanchi Singh has been approached for the show and talks are on between the makers and the actress.

Kanchi Singh was offered the earlier seasons also but then things didn’t work out and hence she couldn’t be a part of the show.

But the fans feel that she could be the perfect contestant for the show as she has got a very straightforward attitude.

The show is all set to go on air from the 1st of October and Salman Khan will be shooting for the promo from the second week of September.

Do you want to see Kanchi Singh as a contestant in the show?

Let us know in the comments below.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ -Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! This could be The new concept for the upcoming season, Main house vs Aqua house?

Bigg Boss Boss ott Bigg Boss 16 Voot Colors Endemol Salman Khan Karan Johar Reality show TellyChakkar Shiny Ahuja Rannvijay Singha Munawar Faruqui. Arjun Bijlani Sanaya Irani Divyanka Tripathi Farmani Naaz twinkle kapoor Vivan Dsena Shivin Narang Kanchi Singh
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Tue, 08/23/2022 - 17:05

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Pushpa Impossible: Interesting! Pushpa fights to prove her point in the witness box
MUMBAI : Sony SAB's new show by Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia, titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’, has begun to make a...
What! Is Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 going the 3 Idiots way?
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported...
Alibaba – Dastaan-E-Kabul: What! Zorawar wants to kill Ali
MUMBAI : SAB TV is out with an amazing show by Peninsula Pictures , Alibaba - Dastaan-E-Kabul. The show also stars...
MUST READ! 'Earlier I chose to be with people who took advantage of me as I was naïve, but not anymore' Shehnaaz Gill opens up on her struggles, facing discrimination and more
MUMBAI: Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television, and the singer-turned-actress has a massive...
Dharm Yoddha Garud: High Drama! Garud’s testing time puts him in a dilemma
MUMBAI: It’s been a while now since Sony SAB rolled out the show titled, ‘Dharm Yoddha Garud’. Garud is a mythological-...
Pishachini: High Drama! Rocky mesmerized by Pavitra, Rani takes a vow
MUMBAI : Colors TV’s new show Pishachini has created a lot of buzz among the fans. The show is based in the quaint town...
Recent Stories
Kartik Aaryan
Kya Baat Hai! Kartik Aaryan recalls his days of struggle; says “I used to travel from Belapur to Andheri on a daily basis and used to find auditions on Facebook and Google”
Latest Video