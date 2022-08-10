'Bigg Boss 16': 'Lonely' Shalin requests housemates to nominate him

In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Shalin Bhanot will be seen in tears as he will ask Shiv Thakare and MC Stan to nominate him since he cannot take it anymore.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/23/2023 - 18:26
'Bigg Boss 16': 'Lonely' Shalin requests housemates to nominate him

MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16', Shalin Bhanot will be seen in tears as he will ask Shiv Thakare and MC Stan to nominate him since he cannot take it anymore.

A promo shared by the channel on Instagram, starts with Shalin sitting alone in the bathroom. Sumbul Touqeer asks Nimrit Ahluwalia that he has no one left in the house to talk to.

Nimrit said that he'd play a sympathy card in this situation too.

The promo then showed Shalin talking to Shiv and Stan. He said that he requested
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary to talk to her once.

Priyanka is then seen telling Tina Datta "karma is there." To this, Tina bursts out laughing.

Shalin is then seen telling Stan and Shiv that whenever he is sitting on the rooftop, Priyanka and Tina laugh. He then requests them to nominate him as he bursts into tears and said that he wont be able to take it anymore. 

SOURCE: IANS

Bigg Boss 16 Shalin Bhanot Shiv Thakare MC Stan Sumbul Touqeer Nimrit Ahluwalia Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Tina Datta Karma Instagram TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Mon, 01/23/2023 - 18:26

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Pandya Store: Dhara and Gautam happy with the Pandyas’ homecoming, Raavi demands a share in the property
MUMBAI :Daily soap Pandya Store has made a place in everyone’s heart with its gripping storyline and intriguing twists...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Paritosh is insulted by the car owner, Vanraj agrees to pay the loss
MUMBAI :Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Spoiler Alert! Imlie: Atharva is worried seeing Imlie disturbed, confesses his love for her
MUMBAI: Imlie went through a major leap last year and the show has a new lead starcast. Megha Chakraborty and Seerat...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu calls Abhinav a thief?
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Spoiler Alert! Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pakhi can’t give birth to a child, becomes Yashoda to Vinu
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Recent Stories
KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty wedding, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer launch, check out some of the trending news for the day
From KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty wedding, to Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar trailer launch, check out some of the trending news of the day

Latest Video

Related Stories
Sharddha Arya to Shakti Arora, this is how much the stars of Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya Earn per episode!
Sharddha Arya to Shakti Arora, this is how much the stars of Zee TV’s Kundali Bhagya Earn per episode!
Exclusive! “I will come back with Kapil someday as there is no personal fight between us and I miss working with the team” - Kru
Exclusive! “I will come back with Kapil someday as there is no personal fight between us and I miss working with the team” - Krushna Abhishek
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh grace th
The Kapil Sharma Show: Exclusive! Aman Gupta, Amit Jain, Anupam Mittal, Namita Thapar, Peyush Bansal, and Vineeta Singh to grace the show
Shesha aka Adaa Khan misses These Former Naagin Co-Stars, check out
Shesha aka Adaa Khan misses These Former Naagin Co-Stars, check out
Megha Chakraborty is gearing up for some High-Octane Action on the sets of Imlie?
Megha Chakraborty is gearing up for some High-Octane Action on the sets of Imlie?
Dharampatnii fame Ravi and Kavya aka Fahmaan Khan and Aditi Shetty flaunt Their KILLER dance moves, check out
Dharampatnii fame Ravi and Kavya aka Fahmaan Khan and Aditi Shetty flaunt Their KILLER dance moves, check out