Bigg Boss 16: Oh NO! Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal clarifies that she is not part of the upcoming season saying, “ I am not doing any reality show right now so please calm down people”

MUMBAI: Divya Agarwal is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses on television.

She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss OTT where she emerged as the winner of the show and she had made headlines for her tiff with Pratik Sehajpal.

Recently she was in the news for her break up with her long-time boyfriend Varun Sood.

The actress was one of the most loved contestants of Bigg Boss OTT and the audience knew from day one that she would be lifting the trophy.

Since the announcement of Bigg Boss 16 happened, Divya’s name has been doing the rounds for her participation in the show.

(ALSO READ: Must read! This is what Divya Agarwal has to say about fans speculating reasons for breakup with Varun Sood)

The fans were excited that they would be seeing her in the main show post her stint in Bigg Boss OTT Season 1.

The actress was trending on social media for her name popping up as a contestant on the show.

Now the actress took on to social media and confirmed that she isn’t doing the show where she said, “I am not participating in any upcoming reality show as of now so please Janta calm down.”

Well, there is no doubt that Divya’s game in OTT was loved by the fans and she got maximum votes and hence won the show.

Fans feel that she is a perfect choice to be on the show as she knows how to play the game since they had seen it on Bigg Boss OTT earlier.

For more news and updates, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Shocking! Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood have this request for netizens)