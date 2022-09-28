Bigg Boss 16: OMG! Salman Khan breaks his silence on being paid Rs 1000 cores for this season and reveals why he keeps hosting every season of the show

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

The confirmed contestants of the show are Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Surbhi Jyoti, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Gautam Vig, Chandini Sharma, Tina Dutta, Prakruti Mishra, Shivin Narang, Kanika Mann, Soundarya Sharma and Shalin Bhanot.

Yesterday, the press conference of the show had taken place which was hosted by Gauahar Khan, and Salman Khan did spill a lot of information about the upcoming season.

During the press conference, Gauahar had asked Salman what makes him come back to host the new season, in spite of him saying earlier that he wouldn’t host the upcoming season?

To which Salman said “Bigg Boss cannot do without me, as if that would be the case he wouldn’t keep coming to me to host the next season and would have got someone else”

Salman Khan also broke the news of being paid Rs. 1000 crores for this season to which the actor said “I got this amount (1000 crore), then I wouldn't work in my life. I mean it. It's not even one-fourth of it. But, even if I got it, I have too many expenses like lawyer fees, and my lawyer’s fees are very high. So, there's that. And what y'all don't realise when the media and fan clubs circulate these stories is that the income tax also notices all this and then questions can be raised on me”

Well, seems like Salman Khan is all set to host the upcoming season and the fans are excited to see him in the new season.

