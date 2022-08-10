Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and MC Stan are at loggerheads and refuse to perform the task; Bigg Boss takes strict action against them

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss 16 is just three weeks away from its finale and the contestants are going all out to give their best.

Last week, we saw how the entire week belonged to Priyanka and Shiv and their numerous fights were discussed we also saw how Farah Khan hosted the “Shukarvaar Ka Vaar’ episode and she slammed Priyanka and Tina for their behavior.

Tina finally got eliminated from the show and Shalin was the happiest and he was seen rejoicing at the victory.

We also saw how Nimrit is still the captain of the house and she is in the race for the ticket to the finale task, and how the contestants except for Priyanka and Archana want to remove Nimrit from the race.

Also Read : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Eros International to sign Priyanka Chahar Choudhary for their next project?

Archana slowly is coming in her own self and is finally seen in the game.

In the upcoming episode, Bigg boss will once again give the housemates the chance to win the “Ticket to Finale Task” and everyone will be getting a chance to tell why the other housemate is not deserveing to be in the finale of the show.

Nimrit, as usual, will be taking Priyanka’s name and will be statting the reason for how she claimed that she didn’t know Shalin’s problem of depression but the truth is she knew everything, and once again both the actress will have an argument.

In the next round either Priyanka, Archana, or Mc Stan would have to go and remove one person from the “Ticket To Finale” task and none of them agree.

MC Stan refuses to go as he doesn’t want to remove Nimrit’s name and thus Priyanka and Archana also take a stand that they won’t go, as this is unfair.

Priyanka will say that she won’t go and even if the task will cancel she doesn’t care.

Well, seems like this fight between the “Mandali” group and Priyanka isn’t going to end.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to participate in Bigg Brother UK