Bigg Boss 16: Abdu Rozik to participate in Bigg Brother UK

MUMBAI :Abdu Rozik rose to fame with his participation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16, where he was considered one of the most positive and loved contestants of the show.

One of the reasons why the show has been running well is because of him, as the audience loved to watch him on the show.

Whenever any actor is asked who their favorite contestant is, everyone says Abdu.

We have also seen how the housemates also love him and often protect him during the show. On various occasions, we have seen how Salman Khan used to praise him and has been outspoken about his fondness and love for him.

Recently, Abdu returned to the house after taking a break from the show in between, and the fans were super excited to see him back in the show.

Once he had returned, he made headlines as he wasn’t talking to Nimrit and Sajid Khan. That became the point of discussion both inside and outside of the house.

Abdu had to leave the show mid-way due to his prior commitments, and hence his journey has come to an end.

The fans are already missing him in the show as they thought that he would be one of the finalists of the show.

Now there is news doing the rounds that Abdu has been offered to be a part of Bigg Brother UK and the singer has agreed to be part of the show.

He will be leaving for the show in the month of June or July depending on when the reality show will begin.

Well, Abdu was one of the most loved contestants on Bigg boss 16 and we are sure that he will win people’s hearts in Bigg Brother UK.

