Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan gets a Grand Exit; why was Abdu’s eviction not warranted the same?

Abdu was one of the most popular contestants of the show this season ever since it began and his cuteness and honesty was something that won over the audience. He left a trail of broken hearts when he was evicted. However, his exit from the show was not as grand as the one that Sajid Khan received.
Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 13:46
Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan gets a Grand Exit; why was Abdu’s eviction not warranted the same?

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is always at the forefront of delivering updates from your favorite telly world. This time, we are back with a curious question about the Bigg Boss 16 evictions that happened this weekend ka Vaar. Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan had to leave the show this week but their exits have us left with a very important question.

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Ekta Kapoor signs Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer Khan for her next project; actor Arjun Bijlani feels the same?

Bigg Boss 16 has remained yet another successful season of the show and the audience loves the daily dose of entertainment provided by the contestants.

The weekend ka vaar is just over and just like every week, this week too saw the eviction of two housemates that were important to the show.

Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan were eliminated from the show but their exits were what caught the eyes.

Abdu was one of the most popular contestants of the show this season ever since it began and his cuteness and honesty was something that won over the audience. He left a trail of broken hearts when he was evicted. However, his exit from the show was not as grand as the one that Sajid Khan received.

Sajid too was one of the most talked about contestants of the show and his entry in the show was condemned by Mandana Karimi along with many netizens over the allegations of sexual misconduct that surfaced against him during the #MeToo movement.

Abdu was supposedly more popular than Sajid and would be missed on the show for his kind heart and entertaining persona. However, it was Sajid whose exit created more buzz in the house and he bid an emotional goodbye to the housemates.

 

 

The question arises why was Sajid’s exit warranted a more grand exit than Abdu.

Why do you think that happened?

Do let us know your views in the comments below!

Also read: Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has doubled her fee per week post the extension of the show; this is how much the actress is being paid

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar!

 

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Surbhi Jyoti Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan MUNAWAR FARUQUI Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Prakruti Mishra Shivin Narang Kanika Mann Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Sanjana Parekh's picture

About Author

Submitted by Sanjana Parekh on Mon, 01/16/2023 - 13:46

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Spoiler Alert! Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Abhimanyu faces heartbreak seeing Akshara happy with Abhinav
MUMBAI: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Baa stops Dimple from indulging in matters of the Shah family 
MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the...
Spoiler Alert! Teri Meri Doriyaann: Garry teases Angad about his meet with Seerat
MUMBAI :Tellychakkar is back with yet another update from the telly world. Many new shows are starting up and some are...
Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan gets a Grand Exit; why was Abdu’s eviction not warranted the same?
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is always at the forefront of delivering updates from your favorite telly world. This time, we...
Spoiler Alert! Anupamaa: Vanraj is worried about Paritosh, gets into a fight with Mohit?
MUMBAI: Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Recent Stories
Sidharth Malhotra receives a special birthday surprise from beau Kiara Advani
Sidharth Malhotra receives a special birthday surprise from beau Kiara Advani

Latest Video

Related Stories
Mouni Roy is ecstatic for her best friend Mandira Bedi as she welcomes this new member in her family!
Mouni Roy is ecstatic for her best friend Mandira Bedi as she welcomes this new member in her family!
Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik meet up post leaving the Bigg Boss house over a burger party held by Farah Khan
Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik meet up post leaving the Bigg Boss house over a burger party held by Farah Khan
Bigg Boss 16: Here are some Interesting Trivia about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, check out
Bigg Boss 16: Here are some Interesting Trivia about Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, check out
Tejasswi Prakash gets a big surprise from this Former Co-star! Find out who!
Tejasswi Prakash gets a big surprise from this Former Co-star! Find out who!
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has doubled her fee per week post the extension of the show; this is how much the actres
Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has doubled her fee per week post the extension of the show; this is how much the actress is being paid
Exclusive! Payal Bhojwani to enter Sasural Simar Ka 2 as Masoomi! 
Exclusive! Payal Bhojwani to enter Sasural Simar Ka 2 as Masoomi! 