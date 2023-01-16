Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan gets a Grand Exit; why was Abdu’s eviction not warranted the same?

MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is always at the forefront of delivering updates from your favorite telly world. This time, we are back with a curious question about the Bigg Boss 16 evictions that happened this weekend ka Vaar. Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan had to leave the show this week but their exits have us left with a very important question.

Bigg Boss 16 has remained yet another successful season of the show and the audience loves the daily dose of entertainment provided by the contestants.

The weekend ka vaar is just over and just like every week, this week too saw the eviction of two housemates that were important to the show.

Abdu Rozik and Sajid Khan were eliminated from the show but their exits were what caught the eyes.

Abdu was one of the most popular contestants of the show this season ever since it began and his cuteness and honesty was something that won over the audience. He left a trail of broken hearts when he was evicted. However, his exit from the show was not as grand as the one that Sajid Khan received.

Sajid too was one of the most talked about contestants of the show and his entry in the show was condemned by Mandana Karimi along with many netizens over the allegations of sexual misconduct that surfaced against him during the #MeToo movement.

Abdu was supposedly more popular than Sajid and would be missed on the show for his kind heart and entertaining persona. However, it was Sajid whose exit created more buzz in the house and he bid an emotional goodbye to the housemates.

The question arises why was Sajid’s exit warranted a more grand exit than Abdu.

Why do you think that happened?

