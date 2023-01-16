Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has doubled her fee per week post the extension of the show; this is how much the actress is being paid

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is a popular actress on television and she rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in Udaariyan.

The actress became a household name and she built a massive fan following where the fans bestowed a lot of love and support on her.

Recently, she quit the serial as the show took a leap and the fans missed her on television.

Currently, she is grabbing the headlines for her participation in the reality show Bigg Boss where she is a strong contestant of the show and one of the potential winners of the show.

She is the only contestant who is playing the game solo and who is seen in the show and has reached this far by herself and post Ankit’s exit she has been targeted by the entire housemates.

As we had reported earlier, this season is doing exceptionally well and has received good TRP ratings, and is among the top 10 shows on television.

Hence, the makers and the channel decided that they would extend the show for another month as the audience love this new season.

Since the show has been extended by one month the contestants have hiked their fees.

ALSO READ : WOW! Udaariyaan actors Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary meet THIS special person ahead of their entry into Bigg Boss 16

As per sources, the actress has doubled her fee post the extension. Earlier she was paid Rs. 5 Lakh per week but now she will be paid Rs. 10 Lakh per day and thus making her highest paid contestant of this season.

Well, there is no doubt that the actress would have increased her fee double the time, as she deserves it since she has been playing the game since day one and is giving a lot of content to the show.

She is seen as one of the potential winners of the show.

Post the show the actress's fan following has shot up to another level and she has been trending on social media almost every day.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Udaariyan actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the confirmed contestant in the upcoming season