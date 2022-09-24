Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Udaariyan actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the confirmed contestant in the upcoming season

The new season of the show will begin soon and now Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the confirmed contestant of the show and the fans are excited to see her new avatar.

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/24/2022 - 19:56
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Udaariyan actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the confirmed contestant in the upcoming season

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in Udaariyan.

Her chemistry with Ankit Gupta was loved by the audience and they were termed as the most iconic couple on television.

Recently, the show took a new leap and the actors quit the show and a completely new star cast has been introduced in the serial.

The moment the actors quit the show the makers of the reality show offered the actress the show and the talks are on between the makers and the actress.

Tellychakkar has always been at the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui's craze continues as Bigg Boss 16 nears! Fans go crazy on Twitter!  )

As per sources, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has accepted the offer and has become the confirmed contestant on the show.

This would be the first reality show for the actress and the fans are excited to see this new side of her.

Even Priyanka's co-star, Ankit Gupta, has also been offered the show and recently he hinted at the same by asking the audience if he should be doing a reality show or a fiction show.

Though his confirmation hasn’t yet arrived, the fans want to see the two together on the show.

This season the show will be following the international format of the show and in the promo, Salman Khan had mentioned how this time Bigg Boss too will be playing the game along with the contestants.

Well, the fans are excited about the new season and are waiting to see who the contestants of the show would be.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui's craze continues as Bigg Boss 16 nears! Fans go crazy on Twitter!

 

Bigg Boss 16 SidNaaz Siddarth Shukla Shehnaaz Gill Bigg Boss 13 Salman Khan Voot Colors Reality show TellyChakkar Munawar Tinu Dutta Prakruti Kanika Maan Fahmaan Khan Giaa Manek Ridhima Pandit Prakruti Mishra Karishma Sawan Suriya Mishra Shiv Thakre Priyanka Chahar Choudhary TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Sat, 09/24/2022 - 19:56

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Omg! Pandya Store: Kanwar Dhillion and Alice Kaushik aka Shiva and Raavi of Pandya Store are trending for THIS reason
MUMBAI:  With its compelling plot and surprising turns, the daily soap Pandya Store has won over viewers' hearts. Fans...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Udaariyan actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the confirmed contestant in the upcoming season
MUMBAI: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in Udaariyan. Her chemistry with Ankit...
Exclusive! “I would love to work with Ranveer Singh as it’s my dream to share screen space with him” - Aakriti Agrawal
MUMBAI: Aakriti Agrawal appeared as a lead actress in several Hindi films, TV serials, and Punjabi music videos, and...
EXCLUSIVE! Star Plus’ Rajjo actor Rajveer Singh talks about being a workaholic; says he misses his family
MUMBAI: Rajveer Singh (born 4 September 1986) is an Indian television actor and model. He is best known for his role...
AMAZING! Bigg Boss 14 contestant Rahul Vaidya re-unites with THIS Indian Idol judge
MUMBAI: Rahul Krushna Vaidya is an Indian singer. He has worked as a playback singer in Bollywood films such as Shaadi...
WOW! Udaariyan: Nehmat struggles to convince Naaz; a sneak peek into the behind-the-scenes on the sets of Udaariyaan
MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists...
RECENT STORIES
Really! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s latest airport looks sparks pregnancy rumors, see netizens’ reactions
Really! Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s latest airport looks sparks pregnancy rumors, see netizens’ reactions