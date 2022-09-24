Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Udaariyan actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is the confirmed contestant in the upcoming season

MUMBAI: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary rose to fame with her performance as Tejo in Udaariyan.

Her chemistry with Ankit Gupta was loved by the audience and they were termed as the most iconic couple on television.

Recently, the show took a new leap and the actors quit the show and a completely new star cast has been introduced in the serial.

The moment the actors quit the show the makers of the reality show offered the actress the show and the talks are on between the makers and the actress.

As per sources, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has accepted the offer and has become the confirmed contestant on the show.

This would be the first reality show for the actress and the fans are excited to see this new side of her.

Even Priyanka's co-star, Ankit Gupta, has also been offered the show and recently he hinted at the same by asking the audience if he should be doing a reality show or a fiction show.

Though his confirmation hasn’t yet arrived, the fans want to see the two together on the show.

This season the show will be following the international format of the show and in the promo, Salman Khan had mentioned how this time Bigg Boss too will be playing the game along with the contestants.

Well, the fans are excited about the new season and are waiting to see who the contestants of the show would be.

