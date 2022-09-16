Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui's craze continues as Bigg Boss 16 nears! Fans go crazy on Twitter!

MUMBAI : Fans of Munawar Faruqui cannot control their excitement ever since the news dropped that Munawar might be the first confirmed contestant of the Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16. Munawar was considered as one of the best contestants of Lock Upp. He was considered to be a mastermind since he could play the game without actually doing anything malicious. He made the show quite entertaining, be it his friendships or his fights, even his emotional side on the show appealed to the audience.

Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stint in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favorite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he played the game.

Since his stint, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level. Munawar has seen it all, the highs and the lows, in the season of Lock Upp, he shared a lot gut-wrenching personal stories.

He got the maximum votes and took the trophy home along with the 20 lakhs of prize money and a car. The audience loved his simplicity and honesty.

And as TellyChakkar exclusively that Munawar is the first confirmed contestant on the show, he has been trending on Twitter. Fans can not control their excitement to see Munawar on the show. And hashtags like #MunawarKiJanta, #MunawarWarriors, and #MunawarFaruqui have been trending along with the hashtag of Bigg Boss 16.

Munawar fans definitely can’t keep, because they are waiting to see if on 1st October, Munawar walks on the Bigg Boss 16 stage. We have compiled some on the best reactions from twitter here, Check them out :

His Smile is the best Smile.Cute smile of him makes millions of people smile in our hard times

We #MunawarKiJanta are Super excited to see the mastermind #MunawarFaruqui in #BiggBoss16.

Keep Smiling brotherpic.twitter.com/Ahk9UrG0cK — (@Einstein69O) September 15, 2022

I just feel pity for those who think they can beat the

MASTERMIND FARUKING



He’s ICONIC#BiggBoss16 #MunawarFaruqui pic.twitter.com/fl9V2dbCYT — (@sukhz077) September 16, 2022

MUNAWAR FARUQUI IS NOT JUST A NAME , HE'S A LEGACY WHICH NEVER FADES!

SO PROUD AND BLESSED TO BE HIS FAN!#MunawarFaruqi #MunawarWarriors #MunawarKiJanta #BiggBoss #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/mC76QsT2gm — Rahul Mkj (@RahulMKJ5) September 16, 2022

Sher aya sher aya

Dongri ka sher aya.

I have never seen anyone to celebrate his or her victory like him.This is called Dil jeetnaI'm so happy to be a part of this fandom #MunawarFaruqui #MunawarKiJanta #MunawarWarriors #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/Y9NG3jlt6H — Ankita (@mickey_alizeh) September 16, 2022

The one who has earned the love and support from his janta and neutrals too ....

Is almost ready to come in #Biggboss16 ...still waiting for the promo surprise

Hope so , we will get to see you there

Let's make it happen#MunawarFaruqui #MunawarKiJanta #MunawarWarriors pic.twitter.com/905zNVTlqC — (@munawar_lily_) September 16, 2022

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart. Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The promo for Bigg Boss 16 is out and highlights some of the most iconic players. The show is scheduled to go on air on October 1st.

Are you excited to see Munawar on Bigg Boss 16? Tell Us in the comments below!

