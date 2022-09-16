Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui's craze continues as Bigg Boss 16 nears! Fans go crazy on Twitter!

Stand -up comedian Munawar Faruqui who rose to fame when he won the first season of Lock Upp hosted by Kangana Ranaut, is now creating a buzz with a possible entry on Bigg Boss 16

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/16/2022 - 22:38
Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui's craze continues as Bigg Boss 16 nears! Fans go crazy on Twitter!

MUMBAI : Fans of Munawar Faruqui cannot control their excitement ever since the news dropped that Munawar might be the first confirmed contestant of the Salman Khan hosted show Bigg Boss 16. Munawar was considered as one of the best contestants of Lock Upp. He was considered to be a mastermind since he could play the game without actually doing anything malicious. He made the show quite entertaining, be it his friendships or his fights, even his emotional side on the show appealed to the audience. 

Munawar Faruqui has become a household name after his stint in Lock Upp. He emerged as the winner and was the favorite of the audience. Most people believed that he would be the winner of the show considering the way he played the game.

Since his stint, he has become a craze on social media, and his fan following has increased to another level. Munawar has seen it all, the highs and the lows, in the season of Lock Upp, he shared a lot gut-wrenching personal stories. 

He got the maximum votes and took the trophy home along with the 20 lakhs of prize money and a car. The audience loved his simplicity and honesty.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16 : Exclusive! MTV Roadies and Splitsvilla contestant Baseer Ali to participate in the show?

And as TellyChakkar exclusively that Munawar is the first confirmed contestant on the show, he has been trending on Twitter. Fans can not control their excitement to see Munawar on the show. And hashtags like #MunawarKiJanta, #MunawarWarriors, and #MunawarFaruqui have been trending along with the hashtag of Bigg Boss 16.

Munawar fans definitely can’t keep, because they are waiting to see if on 1st October, Munawar walks on the Bigg Boss 16 stage. We have compiled some on the best reactions from twitter here, Check them out : 

Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart. Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The promo for Bigg Boss 16 is out and highlights some of the most iconic players. The show is scheduled to go on air on October 1st.

Are you excited to see Munawar on Bigg Boss 16? Tell Us in the comments below!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui becomes the first confirmed contestant?

MUNAWAR FARUQUI LOCK UPP Bigg Boss 16 Payal Rohatgi Munawar Faruqui Bigg Boss Bigg Boss 16 Salman Khan Bigg Boss 16 contestants Kangana Ranaut Ekta Kapoor TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/16/2022 - 22:38

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
AUDIENCE PERSPECTIVE! Rannvijay Singh is the best MTV host; the netizens feel without him, Splitsvilla won't work just like Roadies
MUMBAI: MTV is one channel that has brought some of the most popular reality shows of Indian television.  Roadies and...
Imlie: WHAT! Is everything okay between Imlie, Malini and Anu?
MUMBAI : Star Plus’ hit show Imlie just wrapped up the shoot for its 1st season. The fans are expressing their sadness...
Exclusive! “I would get panic attacks, I would shiver alot because the scenes were traumatizing”, ‘Siya’ actress Pooja Pandey talks about her preparation for her role
MUMBAI: Drishyam Films established by Manish Mundhra in 2014, is a very popular and trailblazing independent Indian...
Bhagya Lakshmi: OMG! Why did Rohit Suchanti throw water on Aishwarya Khare's face
MUMBAI : Bhagyalakshmi, a Zee TV show, tells the story of Lakshmi's life taking an unexpected turn when she marries a...
BEAUTIFUL! Pranali Rathod looks GORGEOUS in these traditional looks
MUMBAI: Pranali made her acting debut in 2018 with Pyaar Pehli Baar. She portrayed Saanvi in the show's first episode....
Bigg Boss 16: Munawar Faruqui's craze continues as Bigg Boss 16 nears! Fans go crazy on Twitter!
MUMBAI : Fans of Munawar Faruqui cannot control their excitement ever since the news dropped that Munawar might be the...
RECENT STORIES
pooja
Exclusive! “I would get panic attacks, I would shiver alot because the scenes were traumatizing”, ‘Siya’ actress Pooja Pandey talks about her preparation for her role