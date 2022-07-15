Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Munawar Faruqui becomes the first confirmed contestant?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.

In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik was the first runner-up.

Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.

Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.

The makers are coming back with a new season and the preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.

We had earlier reported that Arjun Bijlani, Sanaya Irani, Shiny Ahuja, and Divyanka Tripathi were amongst the few celebrities who have been approached for the show.

As per sources, Lock Upp Season 1 winner Munawar Faruqui is the first confirmed contestant of the show.

Post lock up the comedian was set to participate in the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi but unfortunately, things didn’t work out with him and he opted out of the show which disappointed his fans.

But now he will be seen in the controversial reality show and since we did see his game in Lock Upp he seems to be the perfect candidate for the show.

As we had reported earlier, the show is all set to go on air from the first week of October. The show is in the pre-production stage and the makers have already begun to contact celebrities for the show.

