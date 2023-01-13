Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! Ekta Kapoor signs Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer Khan for her next project; actor Arjun Bijlani feels the same?

MUMBAI :TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

As we had reported earlier, Ekta Kapoor will be entering the house where she will be signing a female contestant for her next project, as she had confirmed the news through her social media post.

Since then, fans have been speculating which contestant Ekta has signed on for her project.

If one can remember how just like last year, when Ekta had entered the house she had interacted with Tejasswi, and that’s when she decided to cast her for Naagin.

The ace producer took to her social media and shared the news that she will be entering Bigg Boss. There is a chance that she might be casting a contestant for her upcoming project, and since then this news has been widely discussed on social media.

As per sources, Ekta might have signed Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Sumbul Touqeer Khan for her next project.

There could be a possibility that Priyanka has been signed on for a movie and Sumbul for the next season of Naagin, or both the actress could be part of the supernatural show on television.

Arjun Bijlani also feels the same as he shared the news and wrote Priyanka’s name.

Well, fans are eagerly waiting for the confirmation of the news of Sumbul and Priyanka being signed for the show, and are excited to see them back on the screen.

