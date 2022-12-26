Bigg Boss 16: Sumbul Touqeer Khan finally confesses she loves Fahmaan Khan; but there is a twist to it

MUMBAI: Sumbul Touqeer is one of the most famous and loves contestant of the house.

In the initial days her game wasn't that strong and she was always picked up by Salman Kha for not contributing to the show.

But then post her friendship ending with Shalin and Tina and joining Sajid Khan’s group Sumbu has been seen in the game and is coming in the forefront of it.

We can see how she keeps a point forward and is finally began to play the game and the audience’s are loving this side of Sumbul.

Sumbul and Fahmaan Khan worked in the serial Imlie together and their pair became a instant hit and today they are considered as an iconic Jodi of Teleiviosn.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! MC Stan, Soundarya Sharma, and Sreejita De are the new captains of the house

The fans miss watching them together on screen and they keep demanding for a project together.

In of the episodes, when Fahmaan Khan had come on the show to promote his upcoming movie, the fans couldn't stay calm and both the actor's were trending on social media.

In yesterday's episode we did see how Sumbul was talking about her feelings for Fahmaan Khan where she confessed to Sajid, Shiv and Mc Stan that she loves Fahmaan Khan but as a brother and nothing else.

She told them that she isn't vocal about it as she doesn't tknow in future if she has to work with him then things shouldn't be awkward and if anyone knows they wouldn't cast them together.

Sajid, Mc Stand and Shiv are shocked to hear this as Sumbul has kept 2 - 3 shirts if Fahmaan with her and they think the kind of feeling she has is not of brotherhood.

But Sumbul says that she cannot date him as she cannot spoil the bond they have.

Well, there is no doubt thay Fahmaan and Sumbul share a great bond together and are one of the most loved on - screen couples.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

ALSO READ : Bigg Boss 16: Priyanka Chahar Choudhary’s father's letter that she did not read on Bigg Boss, is very emotional! Take a look at the FULL letter here