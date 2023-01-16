Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik meet up post leaving the Bigg Boss house over a burger party held by Farah Khan

MUMBAI : Sajid Khan and Abdu Rozik were two of the strongest contestants in the Bigg Boss house. Recently, the two were seen leaving the Bigg Boss house; Abdu Rozik will be leaving due to prior commitments, and Sajid Khan was eliminated, hence he left the house. Now post this, the two of them have been seen together, along with Sajid’s sister, Farah Khan, having a great time together over burgers. The filmmaker shared the photos of the same on her Instagram handle in a post and said, “My 2 favourites this season of #biggboss16 .. sometimes its even better to just win hearts @abdu_rozik @aslisajidkhan @colorstv #mandli #family #burgir.”

Abdu and Sajid can be seen together happily smiling and posing together. The two became really good friends inside the house and were a part of the mandali group together. These pictures prove that even though they are not in the same show together, they have had a long journey and have still maintained this friendship and have kept their bond intact. However, post Abdu's re-entry into the house he kept some distance between the filmmaker and himself so as to not look negative in the house. And just before his second and final exit, Abdu was even seen exposing the filmmaker’s bad behaviour with him, including Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia.

The mandali had also started breaking slowly and everybody began having problems with Said Khan. Sumbul Touqeer was also a soft target of Sajid Khan. Even Shiv Thakare could be seen taking a strong stand for the Imlie actress and made Sajid understand his mistake, and he later even apologised for the same.

