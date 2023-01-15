Congratulations: Chota Bhai Jaan aka Abdu Rozik is this weeks INSTAGRAM king 

MUMBAI: Abdu Rozik became the talk of the town for his stint in BB and his bonding with Shiv, and others.

The singer, popular YouTuber and influencerX Abdu managed to make a change with his attitude and his fun times in the house. Post his voluntary exist the House members were disappointed as much as the audience.

The lad also was seen shooting for few new projects and is all set to launch his new song soon.

Seeing how the fans not only loved his game but also his bb stint we would like to crown Abdu as the INSTAGRAM king for the week.

With more than 5lakh plus likes and nearly 4000 comments, we crown Abdu Rozik as the Insta King of the Week.