 Bigg Boss 16: Sajid Khan predicts what would happen in the upcoming episode says “ I have the power to eliminate Priyanka and this weekend ka vaar Ankit would say goodbye to the show”

MUMBAI : Bigg Boss is doing exceptionally well and is doing well at the TRP ratings and is among the top ten shows.

This week we did see once again Bigg Boss continued the three captains concept and Saundarya, Sreejita De, and Mc Stan became the captain of the house.

We saw how Mc nominated Tina and thus a crack came in their friendship and a fight erupted between Shalin and Mc where the rapper also gave him life threats.

We also saw how Archana and Priyanka had fights with each other and thus their friendship fell flat.

But the group of Sajid Khan, Mc Stan, Nimrit Kaur, and Shiv which is known as the mandali group still stays strong.

Sajid Khan somewhere is the mastermind of this season as he is playing the game well and is in the good books of all the contestants.

Now recently he was seen telling his gang that in no time he can change the game as he can evict Priyanka and he is sure that in this weekend's ka vaar episode Ankit Gupta would be eliminated from the show.

The ace director said with full confidence which has put questions in the audience’s mind to how he is so confident about the game and did the makers tell him about the next move on the show.

Well, it will be interesting if things turn out the way Sajid Khan has said as this week also the voting lines are closed.

What do you think would happen in the upcoming episode?

Let us know in the comments below.

