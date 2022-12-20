'Bigg Boss 16': Shalin wants to hit MC Stan for nominating Tina Datta

The upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16' will be a memorable one as equations between Tina Datta and MC Stan will change after the rapper nominates the actress for eviction.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 12/20/2022 - 16:25
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of 'Bigg Boss 16' will be a memorable one as equations between Tina Datta and MC Stan will change after the rapper nominates the actress for eviction.

A promo shared on the channel Colors' Instagram also shows a heated fight between Stan, who is the new captain of the house and Shalin Bhanot.

In the clip, Stan and Tina have a war of words after he nominates her. However, Shalin jumps into it and reacts to Stan nominating Tina.

Shalin and Stan were seen almost getting into fight, while fellow contestants had to intervene to stop them.

During the task, Tina said, "Mukhaute pehne huye hain jewellery ke piche."

Stan replies saying that: "Don't talk about my jewellery, it is worth more than your house."

Shalin gets into it and asks him to not to act smart.

Stan replies saying that he will give one "lafa (slap)".

Shalin then told Stan, "Tereko maar dunga yahin khade khade."
Both of them get abusive.

Stan walks towards Shalin, yelling at him, "Ma-baap pe mat ja".

When Shalin told Stan that it was him who had started the fight, Stan told him in Hindi, "All my friends are watching this, do you want to live or not?"

SOURCE-IANS

 

