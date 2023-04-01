Bigg Boss 16 : Shiv Thakare hits a milestone during his journey in the show

Shiv Thakre is one of the strongest contestants on the show and now finally he has hit a milestone and has become a household name the fans love the way he plays.  
MUMBAI : Shiv Thakare was the winner of Bigg Boss Season 2 (Marathi), and the fans loved the way he played the game.

Now, he has entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 house where he is a contestant of the show and is playing the game well. He is emerging as one of the strong contestants of the show.

His game has been liked by the audience and he is considered as one of the best players of the show. His fight with Archana and Priyanka has been a hot topic, both inside and outside of the house.

His bond with Abdu is loved by the audience, and their friendship is loved and celebrated by everyone.

Even Salman Khan praised him during the “Shukaar Ka Vaar” episode and had told that he is playing the game well.


Now Shiv, has hit a milestone where he has gained 1 million followers on Instagram.

When Shiv entered the Bigg Boss house he was nowhere close to reaching 1 million back then but then his game shot up in the show and today he is seen as the finalist and among the top three contestants.

The one thing that the audience love about his game is the bond he shares with Abdu and is loyal to his friends in the game be it Nirmit, MC Stan, and Abdu.

His bond with Abdu is cherished by the fans and there are so many videos that are made and shared on social media.

Well, today there is no doubt that Shiv has become a household name,  and he deserves all the love and praise that he is receiving.

We are sure all Shiv Thakre fans will be rejoicing and having some good fun.

For more news from the world of entertainment, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

