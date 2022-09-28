Bigg Boss 16: Shocking! Check out the list of contestants who backed out at the last moment

MUMBAI :Bigg Boss is one of the most loved and successful reality shows on television and it has had fifteen blockbuster seasons.



In the last season, Tejasswi Prakash emerged as the winner of the show, whereas Pratik Sehajpal was the first runner-up.



Bigg Boss 15 began with a bang and was doing well on the TRP charts but after a few weeks, it dropped down, and then the show couldn’t make it to the rating chart.



Tejasswi, Karan, Shamita, Nishant, Pratik, Jay, Umar, and Simba are the few names that stood out in the last season.



The makers are coming back with a new season. The preparation is on and they have already approached many celebrities for the show.



The confirmed contestant of the show is Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Surbhi Jyoti, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Munawar Faruqui, Gautam Vig, Chandini Sharma, Tina Dutta, Prakruti Mishra, Shivin Narang, Kanika Mann, Soundarya Sharma and Shalin Bhanot.

They were a few celebrities who had said “Yes” to the show but at the last moment backed out:



1 Surbhi Jyoti

Surbhi was one of the confirmed contestants of the show but at the last moment the actress seemed to have backed out from the show and she wouldn’t be seen on the show.



2) Kanika Mann